Wells Fargo Believes Kansas City Southern (KSU) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Kansas City Southern (KSU). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $182.83, close to its 52-week high of $200.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Expeditors International, and John Bean Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kansas City Southern with a $179.93 average price target.

Kansas City Southern’s market cap is currently $17.61B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KSU in relation to earlier this year.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The company also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network. Kansas City Southern was founded by Arthur E. Stilwell in 1887 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.