Wells Fargo Believes Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $658.15, close to its 52-week high of $675.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.8% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $579.29, implying a -13.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Bernstein also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $675.06 and a one-year low of $360.50. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 638.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.