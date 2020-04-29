Wells Fargo Believes Humana (HUM) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Peter Costa from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Humana (HUM). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $377.38, close to its 52-week high of $386.76.

Costa has an average return of 18.4% when recommending Humana.

According to TipRanks.com, Costa is ranked #643 out of 6525 analysts.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $402.00, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Humana’s market cap is currently $47.94B and has a P/E ratio of 18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Humana Inc. engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services.. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts. The Group and Specialty segment contains employer group fully-insured commercial medical products and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and groups, including dental, vision, military services and other supplemental health & voluntary insurance benefits. The Healthcare Services segment offer services such as pharmacy solutions, provider services, clinical care, predictive modeling and informatics services to other Humana businesses, as well as external health plan members, external health plans, and other employers. The company was founded by David A. Jones, Sr. and Wendell Cherry in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

