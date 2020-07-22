Wells Fargo Believes Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Floor & Decor Holdings (FND). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.64, close to its 52-week high of $64.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $56.91 average price target, representing a -8.9% downside. In a report issued on July 13, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Floor & Decor Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.52B and has a P/E ratio of 41.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.51.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FND in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.