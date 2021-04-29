Wells Fargo Believes Everest Re (RE) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Everest Re (RE) today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $269.09, close to its 52-week high of $269.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Everest Re has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $294.80, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on April 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Everest Re’s market cap is currently $10.69B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RE in relation to earlier this year.

Everest Re Group Ltd is an insurance and reinsurance company with a distribution network. The company’s segments include: the U.S. Reinsurance segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance for large U.S. insurance companies and special lines of business comprising of Marine, Aviation, Surety, and Accident and Health business; the International segment, which focuses on several international reinsurance markets including Canada, Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Africa and the Middle East; the Bermuda segment that writes property and casualty reinsurance through Bermuda Re, the U.K. branch and Ireland Re; and the Insurance segment that writes insurance including property casualty insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment generates the majority of the revenue for the company.