Wells Fargo Believes Citrix Systems (CTXS) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Philip Winslow maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $149.08, close to its 52-week high of $155.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 76.8% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Salesforce.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.55.

The company has a one-year high of $155.10 and a one-year low of $90.28. Currently, Citrix Systems has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 191 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTXS in relation to earlier this year.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.