Wells Fargo Believes Citrix Systems (CTXS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems (CTXS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.20, close to its 52-week high of $152.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 67.8% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $149.69 average price target, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $152.50 and a one-year low of $90.28. Currently, Citrix Systems has an average volume of 2.59M.

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. It markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

