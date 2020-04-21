Wells Fargo Believes Cadence Design (CDNS) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design (CDNS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.84, close to its 52-week high of $80.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Skyworks Solutions, and Maxlinear.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Design with a $85.75 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cadence Design’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $600 million and net profit of $660 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $570 million and had a net profit of $98.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Cowie, the SVP & GC of CDNS sold 60,000 shares for a total of $4,712,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.