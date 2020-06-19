Wells Fargo Believes Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) Still Has Room to Grow

Carrie Williams- June 19, 2020, 8:34 AM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, California Water Service, and American Water.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brookfield Infrastructure with a $53.00 average price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corp owns and operates globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for its shareholders. The company will achieve its objective by acquiring infrastructure assets and actively managing them to extract additional value following its initial investment.

