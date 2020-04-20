Wells Fargo Believes Baxter International (BAX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.95, close to its 52-week high of $95.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.1% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $93.60 average price target, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.00 and a one-year low of $69.10. Currently, Baxter International has an average volume of 3.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.