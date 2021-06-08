Wells Fargo Believes Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) on June 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.58, close to its 52-week high of $64.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.75.

Axonics Modulation Technologies’ market cap is currently $2.74B and has a P/E ratio of -35.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 21.00.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions. The firm focuses on the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and urinary retention (UR). It offers rechargeable SNM system, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR. The company was founded by Guang Qiang Jiang, Danny L. Dearen, Timothy Deer, and Michael V. Williamson in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.