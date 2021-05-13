Wells Fargo Believes AutoZone (AZO) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1495.88, close to its 52-week high of $1542.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoZone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1589.10, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1700.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone’s market cap is currently $32.96B and has a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AZO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Ronald Griffin, the Sr. VP & CIO of AZO sold 7,600 shares for a total of $10,631,360.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Incorporated in 1979, Tennessee-based AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories.

Read More on AZO: