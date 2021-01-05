Wells Fargo Believes Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.24, close to its 52-week high of $129.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co with a $129.38 average price target.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s market cap is currently $23.79B and has a P/E ratio of 31.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AJG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Scott Hudson, the VP of AJG sold 6,650 shares for a total of $805,182.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverages and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.