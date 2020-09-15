Wells Fargo Believes Amphenol (APH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Saravana Raghavan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol (APH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $106.78, close to its 52-week high of $113.25.

Raghavan has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Amphenol.

According to TipRanks.com, Raghavan is ranked #3385 out of 6912 analysts.

Amphenol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.33.

Based on Amphenol’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and net profit of $258 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.02 billion and had a net profit of $288 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APH in relation to earlier this year.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment comprises connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products such as antennas and sensors, used in a applications in a diverse set of end markets. The Cable Products and Solutions segment includes value-add products and components for use in the broadband communications and information technology markets as well as certain applications in other markets. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company was founded by Schmitt J. Arthur in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, CT.