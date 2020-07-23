Wells Fargo Believes Amphenol (APH) Still Has Room to Grow

Wells Fargo analyst Saravana Raghavan maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol (APH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.27, close to its 52-week high of $110.24.

Raghavan has an average return of 3.4% when recommending Amphenol.

According to TipRanks.com, Raghavan is ranked #3602 out of 6813 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $103.40 average price target, implying a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $110.24 and a one-year low of $63.05. Currently, Amphenol has an average volume of 1.58M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APH in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Richard Adam Norwitt, the President & CEO of APH sold 525,000 shares for a total of $54,680,000.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of interconnect products. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment comprises connector and connector systems, value-add products, and other products such as antennas and sensors, used in a applications in a diverse set of end markets. The Cable Products and Solutions segment includes value-add products and components for use in the broadband communications and information technology markets as well as certain applications in other markets. Its products include electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. The company was founded by Schmitt J. Arthur in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, CT.