Wells Fargo Believes Ametek (AME) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ametek (AME). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.49, close to its 52-week high of $102.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Poliniak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ametek is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.43, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $104.00 price target.

Ametek’s market cap is currently $21.78B and has a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AME in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Timothy N. Jones, the PRESIDENT – ELECTROMECHANICAL of AME sold 25,730 shares for a total of $2,441,262.

AMETEK, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets. The Electromechanical segment supplies automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals and electrical interconnects. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.