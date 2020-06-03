Wells Fargo Believes Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Michael Sison from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Air Products and Chemicals (APD). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $245.30, close to its 52-week high of $257.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 64.3% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Trinity Industries, and RPM International.

Air Products and Chemicals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $244.63.

The company has a one-year high of $257.01 and a one-year low of $167.43. Currently, Air Products and Chemicals has an average volume of 1.4M.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas; Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa); Industrial Gases-Asia; Industrial Gases-Global; and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators. The Industrial Gases-Global segment comprises cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation. The Corporate and Other segment includes LNG equipment and helium storage and distribution sale of equipment businesses and corporate support functions. The company was founded by Leonard Parker Pool on September 30, 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

