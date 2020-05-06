Wells Fargo Believes Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Won’t Stop Here

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $68.53, close to its 52-week high of $69.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 76.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.76, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion and net profit of $525 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.38 billion and had a net profit of $686 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATVI in relation to earlier this year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

