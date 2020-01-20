Weibo (WB) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report issued on January 17, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Weibo (WB), with a price target of $45.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Weibo with a $48.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $74.68 and a one-year low of $34.26. Currently, Weibo has an average volume of 1.76M.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments.