Wedbush Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Buy

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) received a Buy rating and a $74.00 price target from Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 53.6% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dine Brands Global, Habit Restaurants, and Jack In The Box.

Texas Roadhouse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.75, a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.69 and a one-year low of $47.52. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an average volume of 747.7K.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names.