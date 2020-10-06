Wedbush Thinks Miragen Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- October 6, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is a 589.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168K and GAAP net loss of $6.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts