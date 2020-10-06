Wedbush Thinks Miragen Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.57, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00, which is a 589.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Miragen Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $168K and GAAP net loss of $6.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product pipelines include MRG-106 that focuses on the treatment of blood cancer; and MRG-201 deals with the treatment of pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.