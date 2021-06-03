Wedbush Thinks Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA), with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 40.1% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $4.90. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2.34M.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.