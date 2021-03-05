Wedbush Thinks Graybug Vision’s Stock is Going to Recover

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Graybug Vision (GRAY) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50, close to its 52-week low of $12.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 51.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Graybug Vision with a $37.67 average price target, which is a 132.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Graybug Vision Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve.