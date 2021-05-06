Wedbush Thinks fuboTV’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on fuboTV (FUBO), with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.11, close to its 52-week low of $8.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class A, and Corsair Gaming.

fuboTV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.43, which is a 156.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

fuboTV’s market cap is currently $2.52B and has a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.04.

Operating as a sports-focused live TV streaming service, fuboTV offers access to over 100 live TV channels, including many of Nielsen’s top ranked networks