Wedbush Thinks Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.40, close to its 52-week low of $4.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -21.6% and a 24.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals with a $30.50 average price target, which is a 421.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.82 and a one-year low of $4.56. Currently, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has an average volume of 358.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EIGR in relation to earlier this year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of well-characterized drugs for life-threatening, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. The company was founded by David A. Cory on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.