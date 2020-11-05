Wedbush Thinks Cinemark Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.03, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Based on Cinemark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.97 million and GAAP net loss of $170 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $958 million and had a net profit of $101 million.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.