Wedbush Thinks Axcella Health’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health (AXLA), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.47, close to its 52-week low of $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 37.7% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axcella Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67, representing a 252.6% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $7.73 and a one-year low of $3.44. Currently, Axcella Health has an average volume of 78.91K.

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism across a broad spectrum of consumers and patients who have limited options. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678, and AXA4010. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

