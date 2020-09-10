Wedbush Thinks Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.17, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 47.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.27 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

