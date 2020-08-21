Wedbush Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Regulus (RGLS)

Christine Brown- August 21, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on Regulus (RGLS) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 50.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regulus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.25, which is a 97.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $1.74 and a one-year low of $0.43. Currently, Regulus has an average volume of 2.8M.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. The company was founded in September 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

