Wedbush Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Hold rating on Omeros (OMER), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 40.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omeros is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Based on Omeros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $33.42 million and GAAP net loss of $29.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OMER in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Leroy Phd Hood, a Director at OMER bought 5,000 shares for a total of $29,600.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercializes of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.