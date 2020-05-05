Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS) today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 56.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Varonis Systems with a $80.82 average price target, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.56 million and GAAP net loss of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.52 million and had a net profit of $6.47 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

