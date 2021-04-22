Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 71.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.11, representing a 32.8% upside. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.33 and a one-year low of $20.62. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 1.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VRNS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.