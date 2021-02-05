Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Unity Software (U)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Unity Software (U), with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unity Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.67.

Based on Unity Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 million and GAAP net loss of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $129 million and had a GAAP net loss of $35.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of U in relation to earlier this year.

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The products are used in gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.