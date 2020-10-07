Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies (UBER) on September 3. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $41.47 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on August 21, Daiwa also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

Based on Uber Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.78 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.17 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $5.24 billion.

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through following segments: Core Platform and Other Bets. Core Platform primarily includes the ridesharing and Uber Eats products; while Other Bets primarily includes the Company’s Freight and New Mobility products. The company was founded by Oscar Salazar Gaitan, Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

