Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Pegasystems (PEGA)

In a report issued on April 28, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Pegasystems (PEGA), with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 69.4% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pegasystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $169.71, a 34.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $148.80 and a one-year low of $78.02. Currently, Pegasystems has an average volume of 372.7K.

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.