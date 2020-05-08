Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Cerence (CRNC)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Cerence (CRNC) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerence is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cerence’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.46 million and GAAP net loss of $11.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.36 million and had a net profit of $8.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cerence, Inc. builds automotive cognitive assistance solutions to power natural and intuitive interactions between automobiles, drivers and passengers, and the broader digital world. It also engages in the sale of software licenses and cloud-connected services. The company was founded on February 14, 2019 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.