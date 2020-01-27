Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.18, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals with a $18.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.03 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 455.8K.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.