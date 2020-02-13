Wedbush Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

In a report released yesterday, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50, representing a 582.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.