Wedbush Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Square (SQ)

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained a Hold rating on Square (SQ) yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Katri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Katri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Global Payments, and Epam Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $65.17 average price target, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Atlantic Equities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $44.00 price target.

Square’s market cap is currently $20.16B and has a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.62.

Square, Inc. engages in the provision of credit card payment processing solutions. It is a cohesive commerce ecosystem that helps sellers start, run, and grow their businesses. The firms sellers downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile app, they can quickly and easily take their first payment, typically within minutes. Its system, sellers gain access to features such as next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management, data security, and Payment Card Industry compliance. The firm offers additional point-of-sale services, financial services, and marketing services. The company was founded by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey in February 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

