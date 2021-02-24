Wedbush Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Nikola (NKLA)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Nikola (NKLA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.69, close to its 52-week low of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Nikola has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.29.

Nikola’s market cap is currently $7.56B and has a P/E ratio of -24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.32.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on searching for prospective target businesses to acquire. The company was founded on January 23, 2018 and is headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY.

