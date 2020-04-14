Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications (NUAN) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $22.60 average price target, which is a 34.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.58 and a one-year low of $13.52. Currently, Nuance Communications has an average volume of 4.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NUAN in relation to earlier this year.

Nuance Communications, Inc. is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. It delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. The firm operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, Automotive, and Other. The Healthcare segment improves clinical documentation, improve quality of care, minimize physician burnout, integrate quality measures and aid reimbursement. The Enterprise segment engages in multi-channel access to customer service from the businesses they interact with is driving demand for AI-powered omni-channel engagement solutions. The Automotive segment provides embedded and cloud-based automotive solutions. The other segment includes SRS and Devices businesses The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

