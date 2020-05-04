Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for National Cinemedia (NCMI)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 52.2% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

National Cinemedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, implying a 105.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.86 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 920.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.