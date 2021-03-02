Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Immunic (IMUX)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunic with a $72.00 average price target, a 346.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Immunic’s market cap is currently $330.5M and has a P/E ratio of -5.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.