Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.90, close to its 52-week low of $39.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.6% and a 20.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Global Blood Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.00, implying a 124.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $39.95. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 930.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBT in relation to earlier this year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

