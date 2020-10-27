Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

In a report released today, Nick Setyan from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

Del Taco Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Del Taco Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $121 million and net profit of $5.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TACO in relation to earlier this year.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating restaurants featuring fresh and fast made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It offers Mexican-inspired food, such as tacos and burritos, and American classics, such as Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.