Wedbush Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN), with a price target of $3700.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3204.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3760.83, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, CFRA also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Amazon’s market cap is currently $1605.1B and has a P/E ratio of 123.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 27.21.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

