Wedbush Remains a Hold on Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Hold rating on Twitter (TWTR), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.51, close to its 52-week high of $56.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.72.

Based on Twitter’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $936 million and net profit of $28.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $824 million and had a net profit of $36.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TWTR in relation to earlier this year.

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions, and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. It’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse, and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

