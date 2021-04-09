Wedbush Remains a Hold on Tesla (TSLA)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Tesla (TSLA) on April 2 and set a price target of $950.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $683.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $684.36, a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $656.3B and has a P/E ratio of 1071.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.67.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

