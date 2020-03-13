Wedbush Remains a Hold on Adobe (ADBE)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Hold rating on Adobe (ADBE) today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $285.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adobe is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $369.92, which is a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $355.00 price target.

Adobe’s market cap is currently $137.7B and has a P/E ratio of 47.44. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADBE in relation to earlier this year.

