Wedbush Remains a Buy on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos maintained a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) on December 20 and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.02, close to its 52-week low of $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -2.8% and a 43.9% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.75.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.24. Currently, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 307.2K.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases.

